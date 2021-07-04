Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Japan’s capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

In Sunday’s balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity with a population of nearly 14 million.

Public opinion surveys show about 60% of respondents want the Games canceled or postponed again. Behind the fears is the lagging vaccination rollout, with only about 10% of the population fully vaccinated.

Exit polls by public broadcaster NHK TV showed a tight race between Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's Tomin First party and the ruling Liberal Democrats, the party of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Tomin First was projected to win 20 to 35 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 25 to 43 seats.

Koike called in sick two weeks ago, citing exhaustion, and was not seen in public until Friday. Her routine role would have been to stump for her party, Tomin First, the biggest with 46 seats in the assembly heading into the election.

The Liberal Democrats, who are promising "a safe and secure games,” held 25 seats.