Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

Earlier this week, Olympic representatives decided to allow the public to attend the Games, though caps were set on spectators at Olympic venues.

Health experts have expressed deep concern the Games could cause the virus to surge in the Tokyo region.

Koike, who turns 69 on July 15, has belonged to Japan's ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party for about 20 years and has served in key Cabinet and party posts.

A media savvy, and stylish TV newscaster-turned-politician, Koike is still rumored as a future prime minister candidate and her political activity is closely watched ahead of national elections later this year.

She was Japan’s first female defense minister and set her sights on becoming Tokyo's first female governor after failing to win the LDP presidency. She won her second term as governor last year.

As governor, Koike has pushed for populist measures such as administrative reforms, wiser spending and reviewing costly venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Koike had insisted on holding the Olympics as planned last year until the last minute, then began pushing for the government to urgently fight the coronavirus pandemic and declare a state of emergency, while the central government was criticized for being slow to take those steps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.