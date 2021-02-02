Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate 'we will hold the games'

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday extended for another month a state of emergency order for Tokyo and nine prefectures. The original order went into force on Jan. 7 during a strong surge in new cases. Cases have been declining, but the coming Olympics leave no margin for error.

“The biggest problem is the way Japanese people see the Olympics now," Mori said. "And secondly, how we should proceed with the preparations for the games while combating the coronavirus. These two points are our primary focus.”

Tokyo organizers and the IOC are rolling out their “Playbooks” on Wednesday. These are step-by-step rule books for athletes, officials, members of international federations and others that explain what to do before leaving home. They will detail testing in Japan, frequency of tests, rules for social distancing, and strict rules of conduct until departing Japan.

Mori also defended the torch relay, which starts on March 25 in northern Japan and will crisscross the country for four months with 10,000 runners headed to Tokyo. There was early talk of scrapping the event, but heavy sponsorship by Coca-Cola and Toyota made that difficult.