Tokyo Olympics: A success? A failure? And how to judge?

“This is a very politically sensitive time, and Suga wants to use the Olympics as a stepping stone for his success in the election,” Suzuki said. “Japan’s success in the Olympics and winning gold medals, and the Japanese people cheering and rooting for the Japanese athletes. Those kind of things are working positively for Suga.”

Suzuki said Suga also has an eye on not wanting to fail with these Olympics given that Japan's rival and neighbor, China, puts on its own show starting Feb. 4 with the Beijing Winter Games.

“They are afraid that China will be celebrated as the champion and global leader in this pandemic,” Suzuki said.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, has repeatedly said the Olympics will be successful if they are “safe and secure.” Pressed to elaborate, she has been unable to specify exactly what that means.

But it's difficult to see how the Olympics can be portrayed as a success for the average Japanese. Fans are barred from all but a few outlying venues, and they're being told to stay home and watch what is now an entirely made-for-TV Olympics.