Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori was expected to resign Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following sexist comments implying women talk too much.

Mori's departure at an executive board meeting comes after more than a week of non-stop criticism about his remarks earlier this month. He initially apologized but refused to step away, which was followed by relentless pressure from television pundits, sponsors, and an on-line petition that drew 150,000 signatures.

But it's not clear that his resignation will clear the air and return the focus to exactly how Tokyo can hold the Olympics in just over five months in the midst of a pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23, with 11,000 athletes and 4,400 more in the Paralympic a month later. About 80% in recent polls in Japan say they want the Olympics canceled or postponed with clear support about 15%.

The problem could to be the replacement for the 83-year-old Mori. It's widely reported to be 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, the former president of the governing body of Japanese soccer and a former player himself. He played for Japan in the 1964 Olympics.