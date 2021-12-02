Top buyer Egypt shops around at its international arms fair

In September, the U.S. released nearly $200 million in military aid to Egypt but withheld another $130 million due to concerns over rights violations. American officials have long said that maintaining a relationship with Egypt is key to regional security.

Yezid Sayigh, senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, said that Egypt's “shopping spree" is not only about defense priorities.

El-Sissi is also buying “the goodwill of the seller nations and at the same time discouraging U.S. pressure on issues such as his horrific human rights and anti-democracy record,” Sayigh said in an emailed response to questions.

He said he believes the president is also trying to ensure the continued support of military officers.

In addition to a years-long fight against insurgents in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt has been expanding its naval powers after the discovery of significant gas deposits in its Mediterranean waters. Binnie said that the navy was the Egyptian military’s most neglected branch for decades.

He said that a lot of the new naval equipment Egypt has acquired has been from European countries but also Chinese and Russian suppliers; Italian frigates, German submarines, and French fighter jets are all on its shopping list.