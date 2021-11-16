Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The court said the law cannot be justified by the aim of preventing “the assistance of misuse of the asylum procedure and of illegal immigration based on deception.”

The ECJ also found that Hungary had failed to respect EU rules when its authorities rejected an application for asylum because the person had arrived from another member nation when their life or well-being was not in danger.

Human rights group Amnesty International welcomed the verdict, saying it “sends an unequivocal message that the Hungarian government’s campaign of intimidation, targeting those who stand up for the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers cannot, and will not be tolerated.”

“It is now time for the Hungarian government to implement the court’s decision and immediately withdraw this piece of shameful legislation," Amnesty's Hungary director, David Vig, said.

Orban is a steadfast opponent of immigration and has portrayed his country as a bulwark against migration from the Middle East and Africa and a defender of Christianity in Europe.

Hungary's treatment of migrants and refugees has brought it into frequent conflict with many of its EU partners and the European Commission, which as the bloc's executive branch supervises the application of European rules and regulations.