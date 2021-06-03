 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top EU court rejects Hungary challenge to values sanction
0 comments
AP

Top EU court rejects Hungary challenge to values sanction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Thursday dismissed Hungary’s attempt to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values.

The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s 26 EU partner nations to sanction Budapest over concerns about the country’s constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of its judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest.

The “Article 7” procedure was contained in a resolution that was adopted with 448 votes for and 197 against, while 48 lawmakers abstained. Hungary argued that had the abstentions been taken into account, the vote would not have achieved the required two-thirds majority.

But the European Court of Justice said “when calculating the votes cast when that resolution was adopted, the parliament was right to exclude the taking into account of abstentions.”

It’s the first time the parliament has launched such an action. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has also taken similar action against Hungary. If four-fifths of Hungary’s EU partners agree “there is a clear risk of a serious breach” of the bloc’s values, Budapest could lose its voting rights.

According to the EU’s founding treaties, the bloc “is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones
World

Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.

+6
Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown
World

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News