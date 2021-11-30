 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures
0 comments
AP

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.

The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz, planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors.

There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the transition from Merkel's national government to a new one under Scholz have slowed decision-making.

The court found that the most controversial measures contained in the federal “emergency brake” legislation that was in place from April until the end of June were in line with the constitution. Those included a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew and school closures in areas with high coronavirus infection rates.

The legislation to apply measures consistently in areas with high infection rates during Germany's last major COVID-19 wave was intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across Germany’s 16 states.

New infections have soared in recent weeks in the European Union's most populous country — particularly in the east and south, with hospitals there already transferring intensive care patients to other parts of Germany. They have hit levels much higher than those the country saw earlier this year, though many more Germans are vaccinated now than they were then.

On Tuesday, the country's seven-day infection rate dipped for the first time in over three weeks but, at 452.2 new cases per 100,000 residents, was only just short of Monday's record of 452.4. The country's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said 45,753 cases were reported over the past 24 hours. Another 388 deaths were recorded, bringing Germany's total so far to 101,344.

At least 68.4% of the population of 83 million is now fully vaccinated, but that's below the 75% minimum threshold hoped for by the government.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

+10
Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team
World

Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team

  • Updated

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron variant spotlights the dangers of vaccine inequality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News