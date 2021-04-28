Top Polish court to rule if EU or national law has primacy

On the eve of the pending Constitutional Tribunal ruling, retired judges from the court expressed concerns that it could be step toward Poland's eventual departure from the EU. They argued that a euroskeptic like Pawlowicz should not have been involved in the decision.

“A judge who, as an active politician, has repeatedly and violently expressed her negative attitude toward the European Union and Poland's membership in the Union, should not sit on the bench, let alone preside at the hearing,” the retired judges wrote.

Countries that join the EU are supposed to bring their laws and regulations in line with other member nations in areas ranging from competition and trade to justice affairs and corruption, among many others. Poland, a former communist state, joined the bloc in 2004, and the economic growth and travel freedoms that have come with membership have made EU membership very popular among Poles.

Opponents of the Law and Justice government often accuse it of creating conditions that will one day lead to Poland being forced to leave the EU.

The Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling could add to tensions between Warsaw and Brussels over adherence to the rule of law.