Top Russian independent TV station branded a 'foreign agent'

Sindeyeva said that the move would make Dozhd's work more difficult and could discourage some companies from extending their advertising contracts and make some newsmakers more reluctant to come on air. But she added that Dozhd will continue to operate.

“We hope that our viewers will not abandon us,” she told the AP.

Dozhd's editor Tikhon Dzyadko said the channel will appeal the Justice Ministry's action, which he said “doesn't conform with the law and common sense.”

Russian authorities have previously applied the designation to several independent media outlets, including Meduza and VTimes. VTimes shut down after that, while Meduza launched a crowd-funding campaign.

Another law has been used to outlaw groups deemed “undesirable” and makes membership in them a criminal offense. It has been used to ban scores of opposition groups, foreign NGOs and critical media outlets.

“The punitive machine has toughened its action over the past year, branding one after another as ‘foreign agent,’ an ‘undesirable organization’ or an ‘extremist,’" Sindeyeva said. “It could be connected with the election.”