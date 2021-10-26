Trading shots: Lawmakers differ on Aussie Open vaccinations

The prime minister said there needed to be some flexibility in order for major events to go ahead in Australia.

“We’re going to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world ... one of the lowest fatality rates from COVID in the world and the strongest economy coming through COVID in the world,” he said. “We want major events in this country. A lot of jobs depend on it. We want Australia to show to the world that we’re open, we’re getting on with it.”

The exchange between Morrison and Andrews followed a leaked email earlier this week from the WTA to its Players’ Council which suggested unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do two weeks in isolation.

The email said Tennis Australia was still working with the government on the details but because Victoria state was expected to hit a vaccination target of 90% of the adult population by next month, “it has been confirmed that conditions for the players at the Australian Open will improve significantly.”

Tennis Australia earlier this week said it was "optimistic that we can hold the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.”

The vaccination debate has raged in tennis since international competition started re-emerging following a global shutdown last year.