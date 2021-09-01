Train station protests fizzle in Italy as COVID passes start

ROME (AP) — Police outnumbered demonstrators at several of Italy's main train stations as COVID-19 vaccination or tests became mandatory Wednesday for long-distance travel within the country. Threats by some of the rule's opponents to block railroad tracks apparently fizzled.

On the eve of the requirement's taking effect, Premier Mario Draghi's government had vowed to crack down on demonstrators who had called for their ranks to occupy tracks at around 50 stations to protest the measure, which they say impinges on their freedom of movement.

In Rome's heavily used Tiburtina station, only four protesters showed up, while in Milan, the nation's business capital, demonstrators numbered about 20. In Naples, only a handful of protesters turned out.

Compared to the several hundred demonstrators who have turned out in dozens of protests around the country earlier this summer, Wednesday's turnout was paltry. A few who did show up held banners with slogans denouncing “Health Dictatorship” and “No Green Pass.”

Travelers need a so-called Green Pass to board domestic flights and inter-regional trains and buses and some ferries. Local transit is exempt.