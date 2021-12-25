Travelers find gratitude amid hundreds of canceled Christmas flights

In a statement to CBS46, United Airlines addressed the cancelled flights:

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Delta Airlines warned more cancellations could be on the way. The airline expects 150 flights to be cancelled Saturday and Sunday.

The Christmas calamity hit especially hard for those visiting loved ones.

Jean-Pierre Wetli said his family was boarding their flight to visit his mother in Phoenix when they were told the plane wouldn’t take off, despite being minutes out from its scheduled departure.

“It’s crazy to be fifth in line ready to board your flight last minute,” said Wetli. “I thought it was a mistake. There’s no way.”

Wetli said the late cancellation caused chaos at the gate. Travelers scrambled to find alternative flights.