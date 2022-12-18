Treasures recovered from 2019 German museum heist

BERLIN — German authorities said they have recovered a significant part of the 18th century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.
Prosecutors and police said in a statement over the weekend that they secured 31 items in Berlin, including "several pieces that appear to be complete." They were taken to Dresden, more than 100 miles away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city's art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact.
Some prominent items are still missing, authorities said.
Saturday's statement gave no details of where exactly the items were found and in what circumstances.
But it said the find was preceded by exploratory talks between prosecutors and the defense in an ongoing trial over the theft on a possible agreement that would include the return of stolen items. Authorities added that they can give no further information ahead of the next trial session, scheduled for Tuesday.
Six men went on trial in Dresden in January, accused of gang robbery and arson in the Nov. 25, 2019, robbery. The German nationals were accused of stealing jewelry with a total insured value of at least $121 million.
Officials said at the time that the items taken included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette. The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and contains about 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden's Royal Palace.
Prosecutors have said the suspects set a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum, and also set fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin.
Saxony's regional culture minister, Barbara Klepsch, said officials are waiting to see experts' assessment and discover what condition the recovered pieces are in.
"I remain hopeful that the wound opened in the historic Green Vault in the 2019 robbery will soon be closed," Klepsch said in a statement. "This shows that, even three years after this painful break-in, it is worth not giving up hope and pursuing all tracks that arise."
