 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial of 2 journalists who filmed Belarus protest opens
0 comments
AP

Trial of 2 journalists who filmed Belarus protest opens

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The trial of two journalists charged with violating public order with their work covering a protest opened Tuesday in Belarus.

Ekaterina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova were arrested in November while filming police disperse a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. They were charged with “organizing actions rudely violating public order” and have denied the accusations.

The journalists, who were covering the protest for TV channel Belsat, could face up to three years in prison, if convicted.

Speaking in court on Tuesday, Bakhvalova dismissed the case as fabricated. The judge refused to release the two women from custody.

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus issued a statement last week calling for their release and urging Belarusian authorities to stop prosecuting journalists for doing their jobs.

“The case against these journalists is one of dozens of examples demonstrating the authorities’ continued manipulation of the law for political gain with intent to silence the media,” the embassy said in a statement.

Belarus has been shaken by protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide, according to the official returns. The political opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the anti-Lukashenko protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten. Lukashenko has relentlessly suppressed the opposition during his more than 26 years in office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schumer: Relief efforts to continue during trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
World

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

  • Updated

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News