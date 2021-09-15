Trial of former Kosovo rebel commander starts in Hague court

Several Serbs have been prosecuted at a former U.N. war crimes tribunal for their roles in atrocities in the Kosovo war.

Smith said: “I can say with conviction that war crimes on one side do not justify war crimes on the other side.”

Mustafa is charged with personal involvement in arbitrary detention, cruel treatment and torture and with command responsibility for the murder. He also is charged with involvement in all four crimes as a member of a “joint criminal enterprise.” Michalczuk showed several photos of Mustafa dressed in military fatigues and a red beret.

He said that victims held at the detention center Mustafa ran were forced to sleep on the filthy floor of a barn and given insufficient food, water and medical treatment for injuries sustained in brutal beatings.

“We submit the evidence will leave no doubt whatsoever that these crimes occurred, and that the accused was responsible for them,” Michalczuk told the court.

Smith told judges that witnesses in Kosovo war crimes cases face “a climate of intimidation.”

He said the trials that will be held in the Hague courtroom are an opportunity "for Kosovo to put the issues of this war behind it once and for all, an opportunity for victims to have their voices heard and heard in a setting where they can speak the truth without fear of retribution or intimidation.”

