Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A “people's tribunal” opened Tuesday in the Netherlands to highlight the number of journalists around the world who were killed for doing their jobs, often with impunity for their killers.

The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators but will present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted for attacks in order to stop their reporting. It is expected to issue a judgment in May next year.

The first hearing was taking place a month after two journalists, one in the Philippines and one in Russia, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even death. One of the winners, Maria Ressa, was due to address the hearing via a video link.

“Since 1992, at least 1,400 journalists have been killed for doing their vital job - bringing reliable information to the public. In at least 900 of these cases, journalists were killed in direct reprisal for their work. In 86% of these cases, none of the perpetrators are brought to justice,” organizers said.