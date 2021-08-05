Troops patrol Kashmir on anniversary of statehood revocation

As some of the restrictions were eased, India enforced another harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, deepening the economic crisis in the region.

Separatist groups who challenge India’s sovereignty in Kashmir called for Thursday’s strike to mark what they call “black day.”

Some viral videos on social media Thursday showed police officers asking shopkeepers to open their shops in Srinagar. In one video, a police official carrying an assault rifle was seen breaking a lock on a shuttered shop.

Some shopkeepers told of similar incidents at least in three other towns in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, suspected rebels fired bullets in the air in Srinagar’s old neighborhood shortly after a small explosion occurred there, police and witnesses said. No one was reported injured.

Also, in northwestern Sopore town, suspected rebels fired at a police party who were asking shopkeepers to open their businesses in the main market, witnesses said. No one was injured. Police later said there was no shooting in the area.

The Modi government has maintained that the changes to Kashmir’s autonomy are for the public good and national security to stop threats from Pakistan and “anti-national elements.”