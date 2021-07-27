 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics
0 comments
AP

Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

People make their way in a rain affected by a tropical storm in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Nepartak, the season's eighth typhoon for Japan, brought strong winds and heavy rain to Japan's northern coast Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.

 SUB

RIFU, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to Japan's northern coast Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.

So far, Nepartak has caused no damage, but the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to take caution against mudslides. The storm had winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph) and was expected to weaken and move off the western coast of Akita by Wednesday night.

Nepartak, the season's eighth typhoon for Japan, was near the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, the agency said. Ishinomaki is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyagi prefecture since 1951 when the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region deeply devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The storm was moving northwest at about 30 kph (18 mph) and up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain was forecast across the northern region in the next 24 hours.

It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled. Tuesday’s women’s soccer match in Miyagi prefecture was held as scheduled.

———

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China
World

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombian officials free nearly 2,000 rescued animals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News