Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

Putting the U.S. on the path to halve its own output of coal, oil and natural gas pollution by 2050, as his climate legislation seeks to do, “demonstrates to the world the United States is not only back at the table, it hopefully can lead by the power of our example,” Biden told delegates and observers in Glasgow on Monday.

“I know that hasn't always been the case," he added, in a reference to Trump's tenure in office.

Biden has essentially bet that the right mix of policies on climate change and the economy are not only good for the country but will help Democrats politically. But there are open questions about whether he has enough political capital at home to honor his promises to world leaders about shifting the U.S. toward renewable energy.

Gubernatorial elections on Tuesday in Virginia and New Jersey — states that Biden won in last year’s election — will provide the first ballot-box test of how Americans view his presidency.

Biden is due to join other leaders Tuesday for an initiative to promote safeguarding the world's forests, which pull vast amounts of carbon pollution from the air. After discussions at the U.N. summit on reforestation and methane, Biden will hold a final news conference before returning to Washington on Air Force One.