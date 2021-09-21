Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

“I hear you when you say you just want to get back to the things you love and not worry about this pandemic or an election," Trudeau said in his post-victory speech hours earlier.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was scheduled to give a news conference later Tuesday, where he was expected to face questions about whether he will be able to keep his job.

“The results are disappointing for the Conservatives and O’Toole’s move towards the center is a source of contention within the party,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Conservative campaign co-chair Walied Soliman said before the votes were counted Monday that holding Trudeau to a minority government would be a win. But Jenni Byrne, campaign manager and deputy chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, told The Associated Press she was “stunned” by Soliman’s comments and later said O'Toole gave a tone-deaf concession speech in which he acted as if he'd won.

O’Toole said he was more determined than ever to continue, but his party might dump him as it did his predecessor who failed to beat Trudeau in 2019. Whether he remains Conservative leader has big implications for the conservative movement in Canada. If he's removed the party could swing back right.