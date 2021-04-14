Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun

Every few months, dozens of settlers — escorted by Israeli troops — break into the site and force out Palestinian visitors or renovation workers, according to George Bossous, CEO of the company that manages the site and an adjacent convention center.

“You always fear that you are losing more and more of your place,” he said. “To live together means you need to take care of everyone and give rights for all.”

Fatima Brijiyah heads the local council in al-Masara, a Palestinian village southeast of Efrat. The 70-year-old grandmother remembers wandering its hills in her youth, when she and her brother would ride on their father’s donkey when he went to fetch water from a nearby well.

The well is still there, but she says it’s too close to the settlement for Palestinians to visit it safely.

“You feel the pain of not being able to go there now, even just to look,” she said. “You feel that everything about the occupation is wrong.”

———

POINT OF NO RETURN?