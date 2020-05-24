Hong Kong protest over proposed national security law met with tear gas

"We must get it done without the slightest delay," Wang said.

Wang said the law, which bypasses the Hong Kong legislature, would create more stability and confidence in the Special Administrative Region and provide a better environment for security.

Beijing's move implies much greater intervention in the city, which has largely been allowed to manage its own affairs since the former British colony became a semi-autonomous region of China more than 20 years ago.

"It is the end of 'one country, two systems'," said Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker, referring to the principle by which Hong Kong has retained limited democracy and civil liberties since coming under Chinese control. "(They are) completely destroying Hong Kong."

The move is likely to fuel further anger and protests in the city, which was rocked by over six months of increasingly violent anti-government unrest last year.

Those protests began over proposed law that would allow for extradition to mainland China, but expanded to include calls for an independent inquiry into police brutality and greater democracy.