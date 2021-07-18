Tunisia puts military on vaccination duty as cases soar

Military health workers vaccinated thousands of people in Kesra and other sites in the Siliana region in central inland Tunisia, mainly individuals over age 60 with underlying health conditions. The campaign in Kesra used Sinovac vaccines from China.

The military said the medical deployment could be extended to other areas in the coming days. Tunisia's president said the military would send helicopters to mountainous areas to bring vaccines to remote villages.

Kesra resident Rafika Achour said she was summoned twice to get a vaccine, but had been skeptical about submitting to a shot.

“When I heard of the arrival of the army, I decided to come for the vaccine because ... for me, (the army) is more honest than others," Achour said at the vaccination site.

To encourage vaccination and build awareness, Tunisian President Kaies Saied got his first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Meanwhile, aid is arriving from near and far.

The United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Algeria have sent hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses and medical supplies to Tunisia. A shipment of medical aid came in by sea from Italy on Friday. France this week promised another 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and China promised 400,000, according to Tunisia's TAP news agency.