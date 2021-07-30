Tunisian police detain lawmaker, Islamist party officials

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition lawmaker Friday and charged four members of the powerful Islamist movement Ennahdha in the wake of the president's decision to seize exceptional powers, according to Tunisian media reports.

The Ennahdha members were detained and brought before investigating judges who handed them charges of with trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after President Kais Saied's announcement Sunday, according to the official TAP news agency.

Saied suspended parliament, lifted the immunity of parliament members, fired the prime minister and took control of the executive branch. He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Saied’s decision raised concerns about Tunisia’s young democracy. Critics — most notably Ennahdha — accused him of a coup. Ennahdha has been a major player in Tunisian legislative elections since the country’s 2011 revolution, which unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

The next day, Ennahdha supporters skirmished with backers of the president outside parliament, but the crowd was eventually dispersed by police.