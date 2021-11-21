Tunisian trial shines light on use of military courts

That’s especially worrying because Tunisia was long considered the only democratic success story to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago, and was long seen as a model for the region. Most countries in the Middle East are now ruled by authoritarian governments, where military courts — ostensibly tasked with targeting threats to stability — are a tool for crushing dissent. Jordan and Egypt are among countries with a military court system, while Israel has established a separate military court system for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

An independent member of parliament, Ayari cuts a controversial figure. Some suspect him of ties with radical Islam, but he is mostly known for criticizing the army and government and his aggressive corruption investigations. One led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh in 2020 after Ayari published documents proving a conflict of interest. In total, Ayari says he has been tried by a military tribunal nine times, leading to three sentencings.

“There is no law in military courts, no independence,” he said.

Ayari is among Tunisian legislators whose employment status was suspended after Saied dismissed the government and froze parliament on July 25.