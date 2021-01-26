Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

A protester in his 20s died in a hospital Monday in the first apparent fatality amid the unrest, prompting a new outpouring of anger in his hometown of Sbeitla that the army was sent in to quell. His family said he was hit in the head by a tear gas canister during a protest, according to the state news agency. The Interior Ministry said an investigation has been opened.

In the parliamentary debate, legislator Ali Hermassi denounced the failure of four successive governments to improve the economy, noting that unemployment has risen, as has inflation, while investment has fallen. He also deplored the handling of the recent protests.

“The country needs political and social stability to emerge from the crisis,” he said.

The head of one faction, Souhair Maghzaoui, told the prime minister: “If you intend to return to police repression, you are deluding yourself,” referring to heavy-handed tactics under the authoritarian regime thrown out by Tunisia’s 2010-2011 uprising.

Meanwhile, President Kais Saied said the government reshuffle is unconstitutional, because the prime minister didn’t follow the procedures for informing the president first.