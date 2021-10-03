Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power

Thousands gathered for protests last weekend against that decision, notably from Islamist party Ennahdha, which has been sidelined by the president's moves. Human rights advocates and civil society organizations have openly condemned his actions, calling them a threat to Tunisia’s democratic transition.

On Sunday, Tunisia’s state agency TAP reported that a lawmaker and a television host had been arrested over TV remarks critical to Saied, quoting lawyer Samir Ben Amor.

But the crowd at Sunday’s demonstration was a satisfied and hopeful one.

“I came here to support the dissolution of the parliament, because we are tired of these corrupt politicians, these thieves,” demonstrator Intissar Slits, 45, told The Associated Press. “We are here to support our president, this is the will of the people. The people are tired of being poor, tired of being hungry, we are tired of everything.”

Another demonstrator said the country’s 2014 constitution was a failure and did not represent the wishes of the Tunisian people, only those of a small group of politicians.

Despite concerns about the legitimacy of Saied's moves, demonstrator Sonia Belnasser said a return to authoritarian rule is impossible for the Tunisian people.