Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead
AP

Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gunman killed one person Thursday during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party in western Turkey, authorities said..

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire.

The provincial governor’s office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect, a former health worker, was detained. HDP confirmed the shooting victim was a party employee.

The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey's parliament, has faced a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

Thousands of pro-Kurdish activists, along with lawmakers and the party’s former leaders, have been imprisoned.

The HDP, in a statement, accused the Turkish government and the country's interior minister of targeting the party and provoking such attacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

