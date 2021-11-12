Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU's door

Members of Polish activist network Grupa Granica (Border Group), monitoring the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, lift pictures of migrants while they brief the media near Kuznica, Poland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The situation at the border is deteriorating with the temperatures dropping to below zero degrees Celsius.
Members of Polish activist network Grupa Granica (Border Group), monitoring the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, brief the media near Kuznica, Poland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The situation at the border is deteriorating with the temperatures dropping to below zero degrees Celsius.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with the State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich and Chairman of the Investigative Committee Dmitry Gora in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, speaks during a meeting with the State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, left, and Chairman of the Investigative Committee Dmitry Gora in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere warm up at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection.
Migrants rest at a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection.
FILE - Polish police and military police stand behind the border fence as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The crisis at the eastern frontiers of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia is fueling calls for the EU to finance the construction of something it never wanted to build: fences and walls at the border.
In this handout photo released by State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere sit near near the barbed wire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. Thousands of migrants have flocked to Belarus' border with Poland, hoping to get to Western Europe, and many of them are now stranded at the frontier, setting up makeshift camps as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence and prevent them from entering the country.
In this handout photo released by State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand near near the barbed wire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. Thousands of migrants have flocked to Belarus' border with Poland, hoping to get to Western Europe, and many of them are now stranded at the frontier, setting up makeshift camps as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence and prevent them from entering the country.
Migrants walk alone the barbed wire as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
Migrants walk along the barbed wire as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
Belarusian servicemen take a photo of a sick man as other migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A girl holds a poster for journalist as migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
Children play near barbed wire as other migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Thousands of people from Middle Eastern nations devastated by conflict have been trying to slip into the European Union.
Soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in the Volyn region, Ukraine, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Ukraine has sent 8.5 thousand servicemen amid the migrant crisis as thousands of migrants who came to Belarus from the Middle East and Africa are trying to enter the European Union through Poland.
A Belarusian serviceman treats a migrant as other from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A boy eats a sausage as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
Migrants line up to collect drinking water as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A woman and her child sit near a fire as other migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
In this photo taken from video released by the Belarusian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Russian paratroopers jump from military helicopters during joint military exercising near the border with Poland, Belarus, Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid the tensions over an influx of migrants on the Belarusian border with Poland. The Belarusian military said the exercise involving a battalion of Russian paratroopers was intended to test the readiness of the allies' rapid response forces due to an "increase of military activities near the Belarusian border."
A polish police officer checks a bus near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area on the Belarus side who had tried to illegally push their way into Poland and into the European Union, in Kuznica, Poland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. EU and Polish officials have accused the longtime leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, of facilitating illegal border crossings in retaliation for sanctions the EU imposed on his government for its brutal crackdown on dissent following Lukashenko’s disputed reelection last year.
Polish police officers check cars near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area on the Belarus side who had tried to illegally push their way into Poland and into the European Union, in Kuznica, Poland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. EU and Polish officials have accused the longtime leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, of facilitating illegal border crossings in retaliation for sanctions the EU imposed on his government for its brutal crackdown on dissent following Lukashenko’s disputed reelection last year.
Migrant children sit on the ground as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A woman holds her child as she sits in a wheelchair as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A child cries on the ground as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
A man sits outside a tent as other migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
Belarusian servicemen control the situation while migrants get humanitarian aid as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Thousands of people from Middle Eastern nations devastated by conflict have been trying to slip into the European Union. They are using a backdoor that was surreptitiously opened by Belarus a few months ago.
Migrant carry firewood as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force.
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VANESSA GERA
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Turkey on Friday stopped selling tickets to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni nationals wanting to fly to Belarus, which in recent months has become a key launching point for migrants and refugees trying to enter the European Union illegally.
The EU has been pressing airlines to stop bringing people from the Middle East to Belarus' capital, Minsk, where Belarusian authorities allegedly lure them with promises of easy transit to the EU. Thousands have slipped into bloc members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since the summer, and many others are stuck in the border area, sleeping rough in freezing weather.
The crisis follows deteriorating relations between the EU and Belarus, whose authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, won a sixth term last year in elections most of the world has denounced as rigged.
The EU said it received confirmation that Iraqi Airways, which halted flights to Minsk in the summer, will not resume them.
The EU commission also said it has spoken about the matter to Flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Middle Eastern Airlines, Oman Air and Egypt Air.
“All these airlines have strongly condemned any form of human trafficking,” EU commission spokesman for transport Stefan De Keersmaecker said.