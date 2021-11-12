Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU's door

The Belarusian Red Cross said on Friday it sent six vehicles with aid to the border area, and asked for donations of warm and rainproof clothes, blankets and hygiene products for migrants.

The World Health Organization said it sent an expert team to assess migrants held in reception facilities in Lithuania, and found that 60% needed some form of medical treatment.

The organization's Europe regional director, Dr. Hans Kluge, said he was “very concerned" about the people stranded at the border.

“Women and children are sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold. Several people have already died. And COVID-19 cases are rising sharply across the region,” he said.

A Polish official said tension with Belarus is not expected to ease soon. Paweł Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau, said Poland faces a “a psychological, hybrid war, waged consciously by centers that want to weaken or even ultimately destroy our country.”

Poland’s Border Guards said that on Thursday they stopped 223 illegal entry attempts, down from a record high of almost 1,000 last month.

The Defense Ministry said a “small team” of U.K. military engineers were on a reconnaissance at the border to “explore” how the NATO allies can best strengthen it.