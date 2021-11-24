Turkey hosts Emirati crown prince as they seek to mend ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates seek to repair their tense relations and increase economic cooperation.

The visit by the crown prince, seen as the de-facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture, is his first official trip to Turkey since 2012, and the highest-level visit by a Emirati official since relations hit a low over a series of regional tensions. The UAE national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Turkey in August to prepare for the prince’s visit.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have in the past years found themselves on opposing sides of the conflict in Libya as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, the UAE has been deeply disturbed by Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, which Arab nations see as a threat. Ankara, for its part, suspects that the UAE backed a network led by U.S.-based Turkish Muslim cleric which Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.