 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkey lifts most pandemic restrictions as new cases plateau
0 comments
AP

Turkey lifts most pandemic restrictions as new cases plateau

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ISTANBUL (AP) — Men are playing cards and backgammon at their local coffeehouses again, movie theaters are being cleaned before their first evening screening and bars are serving beer and chips in Istanbul’s famous pedestrian avenue.

Turkey has eased nearly all pandemic restrictions on businesses and events starting Thursday, and lifted nighttime and Sunday curfews as new infections remain steadily below recent record high levels.

“We no longer have the patience to stay at home in both the financial and the spiritual way,” 42-year-old gig worker Fatih Aydin said.

An interior ministry circular said restaurants, which re-opened weeks ago, and wedding parties no longer have to limit the number of guests but must still abide by social distancing rules. Only hookah shops are still closed.

Concerts and festivals can go ahead indoors and outdoors but music must end by midnight even though there is no longer a curfew. Restrictions on public transport with passenger and age limits have also been curtailed.

Turkey’s mask mandate outdoors and in public places remains, though, like elsewhere, many people are not using masks correctly. “We are sick of this masked life, I think we need to get back to normal life,” Huseyin Baytas, 24, said.

Although this was the most extensive relaxation of measures since the beginning of the pandemic, the threat remains. Turkey has been gradually easing restrictions since mid-May after the end of a so-called “full lockdown” from which millions of workers and tourists were exempt. A partial lockdown in mid-April was extended to a nearly three-week stay-at-home order after daily cases hit a record high of more than 63,000.

Infections and deaths have dropped since then but cases have been hovering around a 7-day average of about 5,500 per day. Turkey’s vaccination drive has also gathered speed, surpassing 50 million doses administered as of Thursday. But only 18% of Turkey’s nearly 84 million population has been fully vaccinated with shots by Pfizer-BioNTech and China's Sinovac.

As thousands of tourists come to Turkey’s shores from Russia, where there's been an infection surge, fears of the highly-infectious delta coronavirus variant first identified in India abound. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said this week that 224 cases of the variant had been identified so far.

On Wednesday, Koca reduced the waiting time between two vaccine doses to four weeks. He also announced that health-care workers and people aged over 50 could choose to get a third dose — amid worries on Sinovac’s long-term efficacy, especially in dealing with the delta variant.

Deniz Seckin, a 40-year-old engineer, said she’s not ready to drop precautions. “The danger is not 100% over. I’ve only had my first dose of the vaccine. There is the delta variant and infection numbers are not dropping below 5,000.”

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News