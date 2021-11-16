Turkey offers to help Lebanon with crisis with Gulf nations

Saudi officials say the crisis is rooted in the growing influence of the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group in Lebanese political affairs. Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war.

Cavusoglu arrived to Lebanon late Monday from Iran. He also met Tuesday with the Lebanese president and parliament speaker, and was later to meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as “absurd” and an “aggression” by Saudi Arabia. The comments, aired in late October, were recorded in August, before his appointment to the post. Lebanon has said the remarks do not represent official government views.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait have withdrawn their ambassadors from Lebanon in protest over the comments. Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports. The spat is putting hundreds of millions of dollars in trade and assistance from the oil-rich nations at risk at a time of dire need for Lebanon.

Cavusoglu said he has also discussed with Lebanese officials how to ensure the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Turkey and Lebanon are the two countries with the largest population of Syrian refugees in the region. Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees while in Lebanon, which has a population of 6 million, there are more than 1 million Syrian refugees.

