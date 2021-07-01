Turkey officially withdraws from treaty protecting women

Hundreds of women demonstrate in Turkish capital Ankara late Thursday, July 1, 2021, holding banners that said they won't give up on the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention. Turkey formally withdrew Thursday from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, and signed in its own city of Istanbul, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won't be a step backwards for women.
People chant slogans during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention, in Istanbul, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Turkey formally withdrew Thursday from the landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, and signed in its own city of Istanbul, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won't be a step backwards for women. Women, LGBT groups and others have been protesting the decision, saying the convention's pillars of prevention, protection, criminal prosecution and policy coordination, as well as its identification of gender-based violence, are crucial to protecting women in Turkey.
The placards read for a woman killed recently by a man: " Deniz Poyraz is immortal! "
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
Associated Press
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey formally withdrew Thursday from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, and signed in its own city of Istanbul, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won’t be a step backward for women.
Hundreds of women demonstrated in Istanbul later Thursday, holding banners that said they won't give up on the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention. “It's not over for us,” one read. Similar protests were held in other Turkish cities.
Erdogan ended the country’s participation in the convention with a surprise overnight decree in March, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week.
Erdogan announced his “Action Plan for Combating Violence against Women” on Thursday, which includes goals such as reviewing judicial processes, improving protection services and gathering data on violence.
“Some groups are trying to present our official withdrawal from the Istanbul convention on July 1st as going backwards," he said. "Just like our fight against violence towards women did not start with the Istanbul Convention, it won’t end with our withdrawal.”
In March, the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications issued a statement saying the Istanbul Convention was “hijacked” by those “attempting to normalize homosexuality – which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.”