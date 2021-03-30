Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

“The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths, is forcing us to review the existing measures,” Erdogan said in an address to the nation. “The number of our provinces which are in the red category, which constitutes the very high-risk category, has reached 58 — representing 80% of the population.”

“We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan,” he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to serve takeout food only during the holy month, which starts on April 13 in Turkey.

Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be barred, he also announced.

The Turkish Medical Association meanwhile, blamed the increase in infections on inadequate contact-tracing, the government's reluctance to impose measures in a timely manner out of economic concerns as well as the premature relaxing of the restrictions.

“We, as healthcare professionals and society, are paying for these wrong policies,” the group said on Twitter.