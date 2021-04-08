Turkey rejects claims of sexist snub towards von der Leyen

“If the room for the tete-a-tete had been visited, we should have suggested to our hosts that, as a courtesy, they replace the sofa with two armchairs for the president of the Commission," Marro said, adding that the incident might have been prompted by the order of protocol established by the EU treaty.

“In general, the protocol for third countries makes a clear distinction between the status of head of state, held by the president of the European Council, and the status of prime minister, held by the president of the Commission," he said.

The embarrassing moment quickly became a hot topic well beyond Brussels circles. In Italy, angry callers to radio talk shows Thursday morning expressed indignation both at Erdogan’s choice of only two chairs as well as at Michel’s decision to go along with the arrangement.

One listener calling in to an Italian state radio program said she was disappointed that von der Leyen didn’t walk out, but said she could understand why she didn’t. The caller argued that women are conditioned to unfair treatment from men in the workplace and at home.

EU commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Wenesday that von der Leyen was “surprised" by the arrangements but “decided to proceed nevertheless, prioritizing substance over protocol."