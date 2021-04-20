Turkey summons Swedish envoy over contacts with Syrian Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador on Tuesday to protest Swedish government officials’ contacts with Syrian Kurdish groups that Ankara classifies as terror organizations, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.

During the meeting with Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom, Turkish officials “strongly condemned” a recent video conference that Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist had with the leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, and from the group’s political arm, the Syrian Democratic Council, the official said.

The Turkish officials also protested similar communication by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the ministry official said. The official provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government regulations.

The U.S.-backed SDF is mostly made up of Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which since 1984 has led an insurgency in Turkey.

The United States and the European Union also have listed the PKK as a terrorist organization. They don't, however, consider the Syrian Kurdish groups as terrorist organizations, leading to frictions with Turkey.