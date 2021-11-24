Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they mend ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince oversaw the signing of several investment and cooperation deals Wednesday, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates move to repair relations and boost economic ties.

The agreements were signed during a visit by the crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who's seen as the de facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture. It was his first official trip to Turkey since 2012, and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations hit a low.

The crown prince’s brother who is the UAE national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Turkey in August as the first major step toward mending strained ties.

The falling out between Ankara and Abu Dhabi reverberated across the Middle East, resulting in a proxy conflict in Libya, as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions also played out on social media, with jabs and taunts by officials, state-aligned accounts and government supporters.

At the core of their tensions was Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, which the UAE and other Arab nations see as a top national security threat that could upend their hereditary rule and tight grip on decision making.