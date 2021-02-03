Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university.

Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. They have called for Bulu to resign as the university’s rector and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president, saying the appointment was an affront to academic liberties.

Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

“I do not accept these youngsters, who are members of terrorist groups, as sharing our country’s national and moral values,” Erdogan said in a video address to thousands of ruling party members who are holding regional congresses.

“Are you students... or are you terrorists who try to raid the office of the rector and occupy it?” he asked.