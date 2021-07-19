 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkish operation on Iran border halts over 1,450 migrants
0 comments
AP

Turkish operation on Iran border halts over 1,450 migrants

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ISTANBUL (AP) — Security forces in eastern Turkey have conducted a major operation against people traffickers bringing migrants across the Iranian border, the provincial governor’s office said Monday.

More than 1,450 migrants were found in abandoned buildings around Mount Erek, which towers over the city of Van, since July 10, Van governor’s office said.

Eleven “organizers” were detained, six of whom have been held in prison by a court order. The statement added that 11 “barrack-style” buildings for holding migrants had been demolished.

The operation comes amid concerns over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan before the U.S. pullout and intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces.

Describing earlier operations by police and border agents, backed by aerial drones, the governor’s office said 27,230 migrants had been caught crossing the Iranian border so far this year.

Turkey’s border with Iran has long been a popular smuggling route for people, mainly Afghans, Iranians and Pakistanis, seeking to enter Turkey before heading west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

The migrants typically hope to raise money in Turkey by working in the black market before heading on to Europe.

Turkey, which hosts around 4 million refugees, is currently building new security measures on its eastern border. Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community after Syrians.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US blames China for Microsoft Exchange cyber hack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
England player abused by racists slams social media giants
World

England player abused by racists slams social media giants

LONDON (AP) — One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship condemned social media companies Thursday for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages on their platforms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News