 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkmen ruler establishes holiday to honor local dog breed
0 comments
AP

Turkmen ruler establishes holiday to honor local dog breed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan's autocratic leader has established a national holiday to honor the local dog breed, media reports said Tuesday.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered the holiday praising the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April when the ex-Soviet nation also marks the day of the local horse breed, according to the daily Neutral Turkmenistan.

The Central Asian nation of 6 million prides itself in horses and dogs, honoring its centuries-old herding traditions.

Berdymukhamedov has ruled the gas-rich desert country since 2006 through an all-encompassing personality cult that styles him as Turkmenistan’s “arkadaq," or protector.

The Turkmen leader has extolled the Alabai for years. He published a book about the breed and in 2017 presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a puppy. Last year, he inaugurated a massive gilded statue honoring the dog in the Turkmen capital. In 2019, then Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was also given an Alabai puppy.

Berdymukhamedov's son, Serdar, who heads the international Alabai association, reported to the president that the holiday will feature a beauty contest and agility competitions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News