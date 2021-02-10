Twitter suspends more India accounts amid free speech debate

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twitter said on Wednesday that it has suspended a portion of Indian accounts after it was served with several separate blocking orders by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the last 10 days related to massive farmer protests.

The social media company said in a statement that the accounts will continue to be accessible outside India. None of the suspended accounts belonged to journalists, news organizations, activists and politicians, as doing so “would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law,” the company said.

The latest move comes after Twitter temporarily blocked hundreds of accounts, including those of news websites and activists last week. Online outrage ensued soon after, and the company subsequently restored access to these accounts, prompting the Indian government to serve it with a non-compliance notice.