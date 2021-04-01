'Two bullets is enough'

In freeze-frames of the footage, soldiers can be seen wearing uniforms with embroidered Ethiopian national flag patches on the shoulder and black "Ethiopian Army" stitching on the lapel. The uniforms appear to match those worn by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), as seen in photos and footage taken by news agency Agence France-Presse in Tigray.

The soldiers can also be heard speaking Amharic -- the dominant official language of the Ethiopian federal army -- as they summon the young men to come forward and check if they're armed.

"This crime is so egregious that it really merited properly interrogating the content to make sure we can 100% put a stamp on it to say, we know where this happened and we know that this happened. And we went to great lengths to do that," Sam Dubberley, the acting head of Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Lab, said.

"The fact that it is a perpetrator that's done this [filmed the video] shows a feeling of impunity, that they can get away with it. And I think it's really important that the perpetrators of these crimes are held to account by the Ethiopian government ... for what appear to be extrajudicial killings."