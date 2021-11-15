UAE bans some Mideast travelers from flights to Belarus

A travel agent in Baghdad on Monday shared with The Associated Press a memo from the low cost FlyDubai airlines announcing that nationals from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan were banned from boarding its flights to Minsk, requesting that no tickets be sold to nationals from these countries.

“We are committed not to sell tickets," said Baghdad travel agent Yasser al-Lami, who said he was not selling tickets to Minsk anyway after the situation on the border deteriorated. "I cannot send travelers to the unknown and (to their) death,” he said.

The Belarusian airline, Belavia, said in a statement Sunday that it will be strengthening documents verification during check-in for flights from Dubai, citing the decision of the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates to ban nationals from the four countries from boarding flights to Minsk.

“Passengers subject to this ban can refund their tickets at the place of purchase,” it said.

FlyDubai did not comment directly on the ban, but in a statement to the AP, it said it “only carries passengers with the correct documents and entry requirements for travel to Belarus.”

“FlyDubai follows all international regulations and we have an open dialogue with the relevant authorities,” the company said.