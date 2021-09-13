UK approves vaccines for 12-15s, aims to avoid lockdowns

However, it said there might be wider societal factors to consider, such as on education or children acting as sources of transmission to more vulnerable groups.

The chief medical officers said Monday that vaccination would help limit transmission of the virus in schools and help children’s mental health by reducing disruption to education.

England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said vaccinating kids was not “a panacea,” but was “an important, potentially useful additional tool” in the fight against the virus.

Whitty said it had been a finely balanced decision.

“Some decisions are completely, barn-door obvious," he told reporters. "If you are talking to someone who is 85 and they are choosing not to get vaccinated, the short answer is ‘Just get the jab, this is going to have a very high chance of stopping you dying.’ Whereas actually, in this situation, it is a more difficult one and I think it is appropriate, therefore, that people have taken longer to get to this and to make sure that we have weighed all the different elements up to get this right.”

Children will initially receive a single vaccine dose through their schools. The U.K. has yet to decide on whether to give them a second dose.