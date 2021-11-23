UK: BA flight not informed of Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait

LONDON (AP) — More than 300 passengers and crew on a British Airways flight could have been spared a months-long hostage ordeal in 1990 in Kuwait if Britain’s Foreign Office had informed the airline that Iraq had commenced its invasion of its oil-rich Persian Gulf neighbor, newly disclosed files showed Tuesday.

According to the files, the British ambassador to Kuwait warned the Foreign Office that Iraqi forces had crossed the border an hour before Flight BA149 from London to Kuala Lumpur touched down in Kuwait for refueling in the early hours of Aug. 2, 1990. That information was passed to other parts of government and to the intelligence services, but not to the airline, which was thereby not able to divert the flight.

Within hours of landing, passengers and crew had been detained by Iraqi troops. Many then spent nearly five months used by Iraq's then-dictator Saddam Hussein as “human shields” in an attempt to thwart a retaliation from Western forces — they were dispersed to potential targets across Iraq and some suffered post-traumatic stress after being subjected to abuse, including mock executions, and witnessing atrocities.

The files were disclosed under the so-called “20-year rule,” whereby government papers are progressively released to the public. Before 2013, the papers were released after 30 years.