UK backs plans for in-person COP26 climate meeting

The president-designate said COP26 was the “last hope” to keep that commitment.

“We have come to the moment of truth,” Sharma said. “This is our last hope of keeping 1.5 degrees alive, our best chance of building a brighter future. future of green jobs and cleaner air.

“I have faith that world leaders will rise to the occasion, and not be found wanting in their tryst with destiny.”

Climate activists around the world have remained skeptical about their governments’ efforts to live up to the Paris agreement, but April saw some of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters set out their latest goals for reducing their carbon output.

Sharma also said he hoped the conference would be the moment that coal power is left “in the past where it belongs.”

“The science is clear that to keep 1.5 degrees alive, coal must go,” Sharma said, calling for Group of 7 countries to lead the way and support developing nations in their transitions to cleaner energy.