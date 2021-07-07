 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK bases on Cyprus boost fight against migrant traffickers
0 comments
AP

UK bases on Cyprus boost fight against migrant traffickers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PERGAMOS, Cyprus (AP) — Authorities at a British military base on Cyprus have hired 50% more customs officers and procured detection equipment to better thwart illegal immigration from the breakaway north of the ethnically split island.

The addition of 24 new officers and four SUVs — two with thermal imaging cameras — allows authorities to patrol around-the-clock along a 45-kilometer (28-mile) boundary, Customs and Immigration Chief Adam Chatfield said.

There's a rising trend in migrant arrivals over the last three years. In 2018, authorities located 17 people trying to cross in six instances. That jumped to 33 people in 16 crossing attempts a year later, while 67 people were intercepted in nine attempted crossings last year.

Cyprus was cleft along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north declared independence nearly a decade later, but only Turkey recognizes it and maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

A buffer zone controlled by U.N. peacekeepers separates the north from the Greek Cypriot south where the island’s internationally recognized government is seated. Although Cyprus is a European Union member, only the southern part enjoys the bloc's full benefits.

The EU is boosting the role of its border guard and ramping up security and surveillance along its eastern borders, including nearby Greece where authorities have extended a border wall facing Turkey and set up high-tech observation towers.

Dhekelia Garrison, one of two military bases that the U.K. retained after Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960, directly abuts the north along a corridor of farmland, abandoned homes and fields that offers secluded routes for smugglers, or for migrants to cross.

There's not even a fence to separate the base from the north.

Chatfield told The Associated Press that the migrants are usually intercepted in groups of 10 to 20 at an average rate of once a month. The overwhelming majority now are Syrian men seeking asylum in the south.

Authorities on the base have an agreement with the Cypriot government to transfer asylum-seekers to the south where their claims are processed. Chatfield said arrangements are made to return those who don’t apply for asylum to the north.

Chatfield said an international network of traffickers charges $5,000 per person to smuggle migrants into the south.

“Some come soaking wet straight from the boat with nothing but the clothes on their back," he said. “Detecting traffickers is a key priority for us and we’ll continue to do so.”

Cyprus has accused Turkey of deliberately channeling migrants in from the north, and has asked the EU’s border agency Frontex to step in and help.

The government says its ability to host more migrants has been stretched beyond its limits, and also wants the EU to manage the arrival of Syrians — either directly from Syria or from Lebanon or Turkey, including relocating them to other EU states.

Officials say 3,896 Syrians have reached Cyprus from Turkey in the last two years, usually flying into the north before crossing southward.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+8
BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf
World

BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

+14
Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes
World

Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa approaches landfall on Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News