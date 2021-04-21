UK court rules in 'unhappy' Russian family divorce saga

LONDON (AP) — Britain's high court ruled Wednesday that the son of a Russian billionaire conspired with his father to prevent his mother from getting her hands on what is believed to the country's biggest ever divorce award, worth around 450 million pounds ($625 million).

Tatiana Akhmedova, 48, accused her ex-husband, 65-year-old Farkhad Akhmedov, of hiding assets and that their 27-year-old son, Temur Akhmedov, worked with him in hiding those assets.

In the family division of Britain's High Court, Justice Gwynneth Knowles said Temur Akhmedov had been his father’s “lieutenant” and “schemes” had been carried out with his “knowledge and active assistance." The judge said very large sums had been transferred to her son and concluded he must pay her around 75 million pounds.

“Temur has learned well from his father’s past conduct and has done and said all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets,” the judge said in her written ruling. “He lied to this court on numerous occasions; breached court orders; and failed to provide full disclosure of his assets.”

Knowles compared the dysfunctional family goings-on to the opening of Leo Tolstoy's classic Russian novel Anna Karenina.